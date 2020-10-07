Advertisement

Our Warm “Aug”-tober Weather Continues...

October Warmth
October Warmth(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our run of August-like temperatures will linger into the upcoming weekend...

Unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures will continue...with Friday looking like the warmest of the bunch as Lincoln could challenge the record high for the date of 90°. Saturday and Sunday will be a “little” cooler as another “dry” cold front drops south across the region...but should still top out in the lower 80s. The more significant weather change is expected Sunday night and into Monday...when a much stronger weather system approaches from the west. Not only will this weather-maker be responsible for the return of much cooler air to the region...showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well. While widespread moderate-to-heavy rains are not likely...this Sunday night-into-Monday precipitation chance will be the best we’ll see over the next week-to-10 days. Highs for much of next week could hold in the 60s.

Wednesday night in Lincoln will be clear-to-partly cloudy with a low in the upper 40s-to-lower 50s. Thursday looks partly-to-mostly sunny and warm again with a high in the mid 80s....and a south-southeast wind of 15-to-25 mph...with higher gusts at times. Friday will be breezy and very warm...with southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph...and highs in the upper 80s-to-around 90°

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and Sunny Conditions Will Continue Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunshine and warm temperatures continue on Wednesday

Forecast

“Summer-izing” Our Forecast Situation...

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for the rest of the week...and most of the weekend.

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Temperatures look to remain well above average for this time of the year.

Forecast

Above Average Temperatures Will Continue Through The End of The Week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Lots of sunshine and warm for Tuesday and not as breezy.

Latest News

Forecast

Staying Warm, Not as Breezy on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
More sunshine, warm weather expected for Tuesday with less wind.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
Sunny and warm weather continues into Tuesday.

Forecast

Warming Up on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected This Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny, warm, and breezy on Monday with elevated fire danger expected this week.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT
Hazy sunshine with warm and breezy conditions for Monday.

Forecast

Warm & Breezy on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected this Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny, warm, and breezy on Monday with elevated fire danger expected this week.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
Sunny, warm, and breezy for Monday.