Our Warm “Aug”-tober Weather Continues...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our run of August-like temperatures will linger into the upcoming weekend...

Unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures will continue...with Friday looking like the warmest of the bunch as Lincoln could challenge the record high for the date of 90°. Saturday and Sunday will be a “little” cooler as another “dry” cold front drops south across the region...but should still top out in the lower 80s. The more significant weather change is expected Sunday night and into Monday...when a much stronger weather system approaches from the west. Not only will this weather-maker be responsible for the return of much cooler air to the region...showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well. While widespread moderate-to-heavy rains are not likely...this Sunday night-into-Monday precipitation chance will be the best we’ll see over the next week-to-10 days. Highs for much of next week could hold in the 60s.

Wednesday night in Lincoln will be clear-to-partly cloudy with a low in the upper 40s-to-lower 50s. Thursday looks partly-to-mostly sunny and warm again with a high in the mid 80s....and a south-southeast wind of 15-to-25 mph...with higher gusts at times. Friday will be breezy and very warm...with southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph...and highs in the upper 80s-to-around 90°

