LPD: Shots fired at unoccupied playground on Sunday

(MGN image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after receiving a tip that someone fired shots at an unoccupied playground at a Lincoln elementary school on Sunday.

LPD said on Tuesday they received a tip from an anonymous source that multiple shots were fired at the playground at Adams Elementary School early Sunday morning.

The tip received reported the vehicle pulled up, fired multiple rounds, and left.

Investigators found several shell casings in the parking lot but no damage was discovered.

“There is no indication that the school or anyone associated with the school was a target of this incident. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600,” LPD said.

