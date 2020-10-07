Advertisement

Rural fire and rescue operations face fundraising challenges

Elmwood Volunteer Rescue is funded 100% by fundraising, donations, and transport fees.
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many rural fire and rescue operations, much of their budgets come from donations.

As COVID-19 limits group sizes the future of those events is leaving many with questions and adaptations.

“We get no tax dollars whatsoever,” said Jacob Blunt a paramedic with the group. “Our fundraising money, the transport fees that we charge for the patients. That’s what pays for the ambulances, the equipment in the ambulances, the tires, the fuel, the maintenance, everything.”

As a separate entity from Elmwoods fire department, it says the generosity from community members and beyond helps them continue to provide services.

“People just support us,” said Ed Blunt a rescue captain. “It’s always been that way since 1979 it’s been that way.”

Because of COVID-19, they’re making their annual 5k fundraiser virtual next month.

“They’ve got the whole month of November to register,” said Jacob. “During the month of November is when they do their 5K fun run or walk. The easiest way to register would be to go to our website.”

Just down the road is Eagle Fire and Rescue.

At this time most years it would already be planning its biggest fundraiser which as upwards of 300 guests attend.

“Our annual soup supper that we usually always hold the third Saturday in February,” said Hank Oetjen the Fire and Rescue Chief. “With that supper, we always have a silent auction.”

Oetjen says right now they’re exploring alternative ways to host the event like a drive-through format.

He does say they are lucky to also be supported by local governing bodies for funds and resources.

As COVID-19 has upped the number of supplies they would normally buy, mainly to sanitize vehicles.

“Very fortunate,” said Oetgen. “We have not had to really delve into a lot of our fundraising budget for cleaning supplies.”

