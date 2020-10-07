Advertisement

Warm and Sunny Conditions Will Continue Wednesday

Wednesday Day Planner
Wednesday Day Planner(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to give us mainly sunny skies and dry conditions for the next several days. A weak cold front will move through the area this morning but it won’t have much impact on our weather. Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with the high in the mid 80s. North wind becoming easterly at 5 to 15 mph. Mainly clear and mild tonight for October, lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a south-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts to around 25 mph. The high Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 80s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week and perhaps a record breaking day. The high Friday afternoon will be 89 degrees and the record high for the date is 90 degrees set in 1928. It will be breezy on Friday with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to around 30 mph.

Saturday will be cooler but still warm and mainly sunny. The high will be around 80. Sunday will be breezy and warm with a few clouds in the afternoon. High in the lower 80s.

Monday will be significantly cooler as a strong cold front will push through the region. The high on Monday will be around 70 and a 30% chance of a few showers. Slight chance for a shower on Tuesday and the high will be in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and seasonal, high in the upper 60s.

