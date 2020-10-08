Advertisement

14% of Lancaster County voters have already cast ballot

About 28,000 votes have been returned to the Lancaster County election office.
By Bill Schammert
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The periodic line of cars outside the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office has been steady for a week now. In Lancaster County, early ballots were mailed out on Monday, September 28. In-person voting opened up to voters on Monday, October 5.

In the span of 11 days, approximately 28,000 votes have been cast, or about 14% of the 195,824 registered voters in Lancaster County, according to Election Commissioner David Shively.

The latest Lancaster County voter registration numbers still show a fairly commanding lead for Republicans, with 39.5% of registered voters compared to 35.9% for Democrats. Voter registration has increased by 2,097 since the Primary Election or about 1.1%.

Political PartyCity of LincolnRural LancasterTotalPercent of Voters
Republican65,72612,10477,38039.52%
Democrat64,7865,45470,23835.87%
Libertarian2,8232763,0991.58%
Nonpartisan40,5044,60345,10723.03%
Total173,38922,435195,824100%

However, far more Democrats have requested early ballots compared to Republicans. Remember, early ballot requests were sent to all registered voters, but to receive a mail-in ballot, a voter has to return that request.

So far, Democrats have requested 35,738 early ballots (or voted in-person early) compared to 26,080 for Republicans.

Political PartyEarly Request or In-Person VotePercent of Total
Republican26,08034.03%
Democrat35,73846.63%
Libertarian6300.82%
Nonpartisan14,19918.53%
Total76,647100%

Again, about 28,000 requests have been turned in so far, or about 36.5% of the ballots that were sent out.

For comparison, the May 12, 2020 primary, turnout in Lancaster County was 41.9%, with 81,175 votes cast out of 193,727 registered voters. Of the votes cast, 69,937 were early votes, or 86.2% of the total votes. That means less than 14% of votes cast in the Primary Election were done at polling locations.

The General Election is on November 3, which is currently 26 days away. Voters have until October 23 to request an early ballot, and to guarantee they’re counted, need to mail them back by October 27.

