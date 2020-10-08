2020 State Volleyball Tournament becomes one-site event, PBA only

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Changes are coming to the high school state volleyball tournament this fall. The event, which features 48 teams from across Nebraska, will be held solely at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The State Tourney was previously scheduled to include five first-round host sites across Lincoln. Additionally, championship matches will be held at PBA instead of the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 FOR playing 1st Round, Semis & Finals of the 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The updated schedule will be available soon. #nebpreps — NSAA (@nsaahome) October 8, 2020

1011 NOW has learned that with the location changes, the tournament will be expanded to a 4-day event, starting on Wednesday, November 4th.

The 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Championships were originally scheduled for November 5-7.

