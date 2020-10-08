A Possible Record “Rise” In Our “Fall” Temperatures...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures may approach...or surpass...the daily records for Friday...

A very mild start to your Friday will give temperatures a boost as they head back into the 80s in the afternoon...with some lower 90s not out of the question. IF we reach the lower 90s...the following cities would be in-or-near record territory Friday afternoon...Lincoln (old record 90°)...Omaha (old record 88°)...Norfolk (old record 92°)...Grand Island (old record 89°) and Hastings (old record 92°).

A weak cold front dropping south across the region later on Friday will trim readings a bit for Saturday...but we’ll still be much-above average with highs in the lower 80s. A much stronger boundary is forecast to move into the local area later in the day on Sunday...giving us our best chance for rain in the next week or so. A few thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday night. Ahead of this front...look for high temperatures to return to the 80s on Sunday...and behind the front readings will cool back into the 60s and 70s for much of next week.

The forecast for Lincoln Thursday night calls for partly cloudy skies...a south breeze of 10 to 25 mph...and an unseasonably warm low temperature in the low-to-mid 60s. Friday will be partly-to-mostly sunny...breezy and very warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°...along with a southwest wind of 15 to 30 mph.

