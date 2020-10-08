Advertisement

Bacon endorsed by former rival, Democrat Brad Ashford

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon scored a big endorsement Wednesday from a former political rival who lost to him in 2016.

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat, announced he will support Bacon in this year’s general election. Bacon is running against Democrat Kara Eastman in a competitive race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, encompassing the Omaha area.

Ashford lost his seat to Bacon in 2016 after serving one term in Congress. He released a statement announcing his endorsement minutes before a televised political debate between Bacon and Eastman.

Ashford, a former state lawmaker and Omaha mayoral candidate, has switched parties several times over the years and pitched himself as an independent-minded moderate. He praised Bacon as someone who would work with Democrats.

Ashford sought a rematch against Bacon in 2018, but lost to Eastman in the Democratic primary. Eastman lost to Bacon in that race but is running again.

Ashford’s wife, Ann Ashford, ran for the Democratic nomination this year but lost to Eastman. Ann Ashford has refused to endorse in the current race, a stance she reiterated on Twitter Wednesday night after Brad Ashford announced his endorsement.

