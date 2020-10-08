Breezy and Warm For Thursday and Near Record Highs For Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and mainly sunny skies are expected today in the Lincoln area. A warm front moving across the state could kick up a few scattered clouds this afternoon, but mostly sunny skies will dominate. Southeast wind could gust to 25 or 30 mph this afternoon and the high will be in the mid 80s. Friday will be a warm or even a hot day. The record high for Lincoln on Friday is 90 degrees set in 1928 and I think we have a chance to at least tie the record with high hitting 90 degrees. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 30 mph.

Saturday will be a bit cooler but still sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will be breezy and warm with a few afternoon clouds. The high will rebound back into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. Late Sunday evening through Monday morning there will be a chance for a few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

Monday will be cooler and breezy thanks to a stronger cold front. High on Monday around 70. Tuesday looks to be dry and mild with high in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be a nice day, warm and mainly dry and the high in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.