District Softball begins, LSE, LSW, & Lincoln East advance to finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln East will all play for District Softball championships on Wednesday. Each school advanced in the post-season by winning a pair of games on Tuesday at Doris Bair Park.

H.S. Softball Scoreboard (Wed, Oct. 7)

Bellevue East 12, Fremont 2

Elkhorn South 16, Lincoln High 0

Fremont 10, Lincoln Northeast 6

Gretna 12, Elkhorn South 4

Kearney 8, Columbus 0

Lincoln East 13, Omaha Westside 0

Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 6

Lincoln North Star 7, Grand Island 6

Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln North Star 4

Lincoln Southeast 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southeast 6, Lincoln Pius X 5

Lincoln Southwest 12, Bellevue West 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Millard North 4

Millard North 4, Millard West 2

Millard South 14, Omaha Westside 1

Millard West 10, Bellevue West 0

Norfolk 1, Millard South 0

North Platte 10, Bellevue East 2

North Platte 9, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Marian 11, Columbus 2

Omaha Marian 12, Papillion-LaVista South 4

Papillion-LaVista 15, Lincoln High 0

Papillion-LaVista 8, Gretna 0

Papillion-LaVista South 5, Kearney 4

