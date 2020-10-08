Advertisement

Lincoln man’s viral TikTok getting featured on CBS

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People are getting creative and picking up hobbies during quarantine, and for one Lincoln man he chose TikTok. Now, he has thousands of followers, more than two million likes, and is going to be featured on national TV.

AJ Wiley has been hanging out at home for most of the pandemic. He recently graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a graphic designer and illustrator. He got a TikTok account during quarantine.

“It was really exciting for me because I’d make this piece of content, and it’s almost like winning the lottery," said AJ Wiley. "This one [video] is doing really well and continues to do well.”

Wiley has posted more than 250 videos showcasing his brand and art designs. One of those videos got the attention of CBS’s “The Greatest #AtHome Videos.”

“I was stoked," said Wiley. "It’s very exciting to have a piece of my content out there and good enough for national television.”

Wiley said a trick to TikTok is keeping videos short and engaging the viewer within the first couple seconds. The video that is being recognized is only 15 seconds and took about four hours to complete.

“We spent so much time on that video, it better do well," laughed Wiley.

In the video, Wiley turns into a human puppet with the help of his roommate.

“He would say, ‘Now tilt your head, now twist,’ and we’d get to a point where we were in sync," said Wiley. "It took us a lot of tries, but the overall concept I think anyone can do.”

The 22-year-old said he was posting up to five times a day, but now he’s aware of how much time he spends on social media.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in engagement and likes," said Wiley. "I found it really valuable, through time, to find a healthy balance of social media.”

“The Greatest #AtHome Videos” is airing a new episode on 10/11 NOW on Friday at 8:00 p.m. It features videos that caught CBS’s attention while people are social distancing and quarantining.

