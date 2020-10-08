Advertisement

Man arrested for firing gun at woman leaving Walmart

David Atern was arrested for shooting a vehicle leaving Walmart on Sept. 28.
David Atern was arrested for shooting a vehicle leaving Walmart on Sept. 28.(Lincoln Police)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old man who reportedly fired a gun at a vehicle driven by a woman leaving Walmart with her children.

LPD said on Sept. 28, the victim reported she was leaving the Walmart on 27th Street around 8 p.m. when two vehicles, a Honda sedan and a Ford Explorer, drove up to their vehicle and yelled at them.

The victim said one of the individuals in the Explorer pulled out a gun and fired at her vehicle. A bullet hole was found in the side of the victim’s car.

LPD said based on interviews and video surveillance, they developed David Atern, 20, as a suspect. Police said they believe Atern was the one who fired the shot.

Atern was arrested on Wednesday and charged with discharge of a weapon near a vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

