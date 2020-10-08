Advertisement

Martinez embraces quarterback competition

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has spent part of fall camp practicing with the Huskers' first-string offense. He’s also practiced with the second-string.

Martinez says he is embracing the competition at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey is also challenging for Nebraska’s top QB spot.

“Luke’s been pushing me and I love it,” Martinez said. “I’m here for the competition. He gets after it and I get after it. Its gotten some fire out of me and I think its great for both of us.”

The junior quarterback, who is seeking to become a three-year starter, adds that the position battle is pressuring him to perform at a higher level. Martinez says he feels healthier than he has in years.

McCaffrey was used sparingly in 2019 while the Huskers preserved his redshirt. The Colorado native wowed fans with his speed and playmaking ability.

Nebraska opens the 2020 football season on October 24th at Ohio State.

