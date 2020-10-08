Advertisement

More positive cases of COVID-19 within NDCS

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said four more staff members within the department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). The fourth staff member is employed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW).

All four individuals are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 166. One hundred and sixteen of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

