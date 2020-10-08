No Trick! Record Heat Possible on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More warm October weather is expected into the day on Friday across the state as temperatures are once again expected to climb into the mid and upper 80s and even into the lower 90s to finish the week. Many areas - including Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, North Platte, Valentine, Norfolk, and Omaha - could see record to near record high temperatures on Friday. For Lincoln, the previous record is 90° which was most recently hit almost 100 years ago in 1928.

Record to near record temperatures are possible on Friday. (KOLN)

Sunshine and breezy winds are expected to accompany the hot October temperatures. South and southwest winds are expected to be between 15 and 25 MPH with gusts at times between 30 and 40 MPH possible.

More warm weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures perhaps a few degrees cooler into the mid 80s for Lincoln. More sunshine and mainly dry weather is expected for most of Saturday and most of Sunday, but Sunday night into early on Monday there is a chance for some showers and t’storms as a strong cold front moves through the area. The chance isn’t great and it certainly won’t be a drought-busting rain, but we’ll take whatever we can get.

Temperatures next week should be cooler, but still a few degrees above the seasonal average, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the week with another stretch of dry weather for most of the week next week.

