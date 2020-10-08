Advertisement

Small cluster of COVID-19 at UNL fraternity

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A small cluster of COVID-19 has been identified at a fraternity on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

Phi Kappa Theta fraternity has seven cases of the coronavirus.

The house self-quarantined before official notification of quarantine from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

Click here to see the UNL COVID-19 Dashboard

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More positive cases of COVID-19 within NDCS

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
All four individuals are self-isolating at home.

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

News

Small cluster of COVID-19 at UNL fraternity

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Latest News

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.

Coronavirus

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Lincoln

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 3:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

News

Hastings Mayor, family recover from COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Spencer Schubert
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte along with his wife and 3-year-old daughter have all recovered from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.