Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida
(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.
Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.
The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.
Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.
For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.
