Advertisement

Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested on drug, theft charges

Hespen
Hespen(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 41-year-old man who was found with numerous drugs while driving a stolen car.

LPD said on Wednesday around 5 p.m., officers contacted Kristian Hespen, 41, after he parked a 2012 Toyota Camry near N 48th and Madison Avenue.

Officers recognized Hespen from previous contacts and believed his license was suspended, LPD said.

When officers tried to talk to Hespen, he ran from the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said they found a total of 3.9 grams of meth and various pills on him. The vehicle was also reported stolen in Lincoln on Oct. 1.

He was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 State Volleyball Tournament becomes one-site event, PBA only

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
The 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament will be held exclusively at Pinnacle Bank Arena next month.

News

UNO Police look for missing and endangered man with dementia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The UNO Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Imafedia Okhamafe who was last seen in the vicinity of UNMC.

News

Man arrested for firing gun at woman leaving Walmart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old man who reportedly fired a gun at a vehicle driven by a woman leaving Walmart with her children.

News

More positive cases of COVID-19 within NDCS

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
All four individuals are self-isolating at home.

Latest News

News

Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting in July

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Small cluster of COVID-19 at UNL fraternity

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

Small cluster of COVID-19 at UNL fraternity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Phi Kappa Theta fraternity has seven cases of the coronavirus.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Lincoln TikTok goes viral, airing on CBS

Updated: 12 hours ago
Lincoln TikTok goes viral, airing on CBS