Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested on drug, theft charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 41-year-old man who was found with numerous drugs while driving a stolen car.

LPD said on Wednesday around 5 p.m., officers contacted Kristian Hespen, 41, after he parked a 2012 Toyota Camry near N 48th and Madison Avenue.

Officers recognized Hespen from previous contacts and believed his license was suspended, LPD said.

When officers tried to talk to Hespen, he ran from the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said they found a total of 3.9 grams of meth and various pills on him. The vehicle was also reported stolen in Lincoln on Oct. 1.

He was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.

