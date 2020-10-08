UNO Police look for missing and endangered man with dementia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The UNO Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Imafedia Okhamafe who was last seen in the vicinity of UNMC.

The man is a 5′8″ black male, weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and dark-colored pants.

Okhamafe suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UNO Police at 402-554-2648 or contact 911.

