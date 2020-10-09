Another Warm Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More unseasonably warm weather is expected into the upcoming weekend, though a pair cold fronts are expected to push through the area that will bring some changes to the forecast.

The first cold front will push through the area Friday evening into early on Saturday. This first front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures to start the weekend on Saturday, though it will still be an unseasonably warm afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the state with hazy sunshine and northeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH.

Slightly cooler, but still above average, temperatures are expected on Sunday with more hazy sunshine. (KOLN)

Saturday and into the day on Sunday, winds will swing back around to the south and southwest and become breezy as a warm front slides across the state. Temperatures on Sunday should jump back to the mid and upper 80s across central and eastern Nebraska out ahead of another advancing cold front.

Temperatures should climb back to the mid and upper 80s on Sunday ahead of another cold front moving through the state. (None)

This second cold front is expected to bring more significant changes to the forecast as showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday evening across parts of eastern and northeastern Nebraska. Even some isolated strong to severe storms are possible - particularly across northeastern parts of the state.

Isolated severe storms are possible in northeastern Nebraska on Sunday. (KOLN)

This chance for rain Sunday evening into very early on Monday will likely be our only chance for any significant moisture across the area as we head over the course of the next week. Rainfall amounts up to 0.50″ are possible for eastern Nebraska Sunday evening into early Monday.

Our best chance for rain likely comes Sunday evening into very early on Monday with showers and isolated t'storms possible across eastern and northeastern Nebraska. Rainfall amounts won't be much, generally less than 0.50" for most locations. (KOLN)

Behind the cold front, more seasonal weather is expected for much of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s with more dry weather expected through the week.

