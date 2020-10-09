Advertisement

Another Warm Weekend

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More unseasonably warm weather is expected into the upcoming weekend, though a pair cold fronts are expected to push through the area that will bring some changes to the forecast.

The first cold front will push through the area Friday evening into early on Saturday. This first front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures to start the weekend on Saturday, though it will still be an unseasonably warm afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the state with hazy sunshine and northeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH.

Slightly cooler, but still above average, temperatures are expected on Sunday with more hazy sunshine.
Slightly cooler, but still above average, temperatures are expected on Sunday with more hazy sunshine.(KOLN)

Saturday and into the day on Sunday, winds will swing back around to the south and southwest and become breezy as a warm front slides across the state. Temperatures on Sunday should jump back to the mid and upper 80s across central and eastern Nebraska out ahead of another advancing cold front.

Temperatures should climb back to the mid and upper 80s on Sunday ahead of another cold front moving through the state.
Temperatures should climb back to the mid and upper 80s on Sunday ahead of another cold front moving through the state.(None)

This second cold front is expected to bring more significant changes to the forecast as showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday evening across parts of eastern and northeastern Nebraska. Even some isolated strong to severe storms are possible - particularly across northeastern parts of the state.

Isolated severe storms are possible in northeastern Nebraska on Sunday.
Isolated severe storms are possible in northeastern Nebraska on Sunday.(KOLN)

This chance for rain Sunday evening into very early on Monday will likely be our only chance for any significant moisture across the area as we head over the course of the next week. Rainfall amounts up to 0.50″ are possible for eastern Nebraska Sunday evening into early Monday.

Our best chance for rain likely comes Sunday evening into very early on Monday with showers and isolated t'storms possible across eastern and northeastern Nebraska. Rainfall amounts won't be much, generally less than 0.50" for most locations.
Our best chance for rain likely comes Sunday evening into very early on Monday with showers and isolated t'storms possible across eastern and northeastern Nebraska. Rainfall amounts won't be much, generally less than 0.50" for most locations.(KOLN)

Behind the cold front, more seasonal weather is expected for much of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s with more dry weather expected through the week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: moments ago
More warm weather expected into the weekend with chances for rain Sunday night.

Forecast

Near Record or Record High Temperatures Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Several locations should see near record or record high temperatures today. The weekend will remain warm with a chance of rain Sunday. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures return next week.

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Record or near record high temperatures and dry today. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Not only will temperatures be well above average for this time of the year, but some locations could set a new record high today.

Latest News

Forecast

A Possible Record “Rise” In Our “Fall” Temperatures...

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Our week of unseasonably warm weather may culminate with some record high temperatures on Friday.

Forecast

Ken's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Near record heat expected on Friday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Forecast

No Trick! Record Heat Possible on Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Sunny, breezy, and hot on Friday with record to near record temperatures possible.

Forecast

Breezy and Warm For Thursday and Near Record Highs For Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly sunny skies, breezy and warm for Thursday

Forecast

Our Warm “Aug”-tober Weather Continues...

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Unseasonably warm and dry weather will carry us into the upcoming weekend...with record highs possible by the end of the week. Much cooler weather will arrive for next week as a cold front infiltrates the region by Sunday night...with some rain possible as well Sunday night-into-Monday.

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Above average temperatures and a lack of precipitation continue for the area.