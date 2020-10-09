Art from old farm parts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska artist enjoys creating bison sculptures out of everything from tire chains to antique farm tools.

We recently visited Junto Winery near Seward, and talked with artist Mark Kuzara. Mark is a pilot, but does artwork in his spare time. He says he likes creating bison sculptures from old, discarded material. “The bison is an iconic animal for Nebraska,” Kuzara said. “They were here in the millions in the 1800′s, and they were used for food during the construction of the railroad. Now there are very few left. I thought, well, we could make one permanent.”

Some of the material used to make the bison is recycled. “You might recognize the old implement seat on the bison’s rump,” Kuzara said. “There are field discs, shovels, and there are tire chains. The basic form of the bison on the inside is pretty much made out of horse shoes.”

Kuzara said he didn’t know he was an artist until age 50. His wife took him to an art show, and he saw some people doing bronze sculptures. Kuzara says he started out doing that, and he begin showing some of his work at the Noyes Art Gallery several years ago. Now, he’s transitioned into doing the bison art, as he feels it’s unique.

“I hope that when people look at this, they see a bison,” Kuzara said. “In this case, we’ve called this bison ‘Last Stand’. It’s as if he’s taking on a locomotive, and it’s his last stand.” Mark has made other bison sculptures besides the one at Junto Winery. Contact the Noyes Art Gallery for more information on Kuzara’s work.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.