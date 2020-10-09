‘Boo at the Zoo’ sold out

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo event is sold out.

The Zoo extended the dates this year to eight instead of five, but due to necessary social distancing measures, attendance had to be limited.

To keep people safe, the Zoo is allowing 360 people an hour. That means just over 1,080 people can attend each night. Past year’s events have had more than double what 2020′s attendance will be.

Since its inception in the 1970′s, Boo at the Zoo has provided a merry-not-scary opportunity for children and families to enjoy a safe and fun Halloween.

This year’s event is happening October 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 & 30 from 5 - 8 p.m.

Tickets for Boo at the Zoo went on sale October 2.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.