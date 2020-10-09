‘Cake My Day’ provides birthday cakes, presents for families in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Julia Rose Foundation has dedicated this year to making the Lincoln community better one cake at a time.

Cake My Day is a program set up by the foundation, whose goal it is to do one good thing every year. Cake My Day provides birthday cakes and presents to family’s who need help getting those things.

“Every birthday, a child remembers,” said Daniel Young, the president of the Julia Rose Foundation. “Having that present and that cake there. They’re going to remember that cake the decorations on that cake, maybe that Toy Story Buzz Lightyear they receive, they’re going to remember that.”

Right now, the foundation isn’t really looking for more money to provide cakes. They’re looking for children and families that are in need. They ask that if you know of anyone who may benefit that you follow this link to fill out the form.

“It’s better to have not enough cakes, than too many cakes sitting there,” said Young. “Right now, we have cakes sitting there, and we want it to go out.”

They’re also asking for people to volunteer as “Day-Makers” and deliver the cakes and presents. You can learn more about that on their website.

