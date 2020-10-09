Advertisement

Center for People in Need’s demand nearly doubling during pandemic

The Center For People In Need has had to close their building’s doors, but the demand of people who need help continues to grow during the pandemic.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Right now 1,800 new families have signed up to receive help from the center. They can stop by for food once a week and diapers once a month. Since the building is closed they’re doing a drive thru outside their facility on North 27th Street. In total there are 2,700 utilizing the center, and that number was 1,300 back in January.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in babies who need diapers. Last month it was over 475 babies that needed diapers from us, so that’s significant," said Jo Ann Emerson, Director of Development for Center For People In Need.

Customers have to show their center card, but if you do not have one they’re still willing to help. You just need to show your I.D. They said they aren’t in need of food donations, but diaper and monetary donations are encouraged.

