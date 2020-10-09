Advertisement

Concordia-Dakota Wesleyan football game postponed

The Bulldogs were hopeful to start 5-0 but the game against DWU will be played later in the season
Concordia running back Jonah Weyand scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime
Concordia running back Jonah Weyand scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime(koln)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SEWARD, Neb. (Courtesy: Concordia Athletics) - As announced on Thursday (Oct. 8) evening, the scheduled GPAC football matchup between Concordia and Dakota Wesleyan slated for this Saturday (Oct. 10) has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. CT in Mitchell, S.D. The Tigers play their home games at Joe Quintal Field.

Head Coach Patrick Daberkow’s squad had hoped to continue the momentum it has built from a 4-0 start that has included victories over Doane, Hastings, Briar Cliff and Jamestown. The Bulldogs now look forward to playing at Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 17. As it stands, the rescheduled contest at Dakota Wesleyan will be the regular-season finale. The 2020 schedule moved to a nine-game, GPAC-exclusive format back in the summer.

Fans who purchased advance tickets online via the Dakota Wesleyan ticketing page should have received information regarding procedures in the event of a postponement. Questions regarding tickets for the Concordia game at Dakota Wesleyan should be directed towards the DWU Athletic Department.

In a typical year, the NAIA football playoffs would begin in late-November. However the NAIA has postponed the postseason until the spring of 2021 (first round on April 17). The postponement has allowed for additional time to play regular-season games this fall (and in the spring for those who have chosen not to play this fall).

