Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

His new collection of songs is called ‘Gimme Some Truth’
Friday would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.
Friday would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.(Source: WPIX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) –The Empire State Building was lit up in blue with a white peace sign overnight in honor of John Lennon.

Friday would have been his 80th birthday.

The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

Lennon’s son, Sean, flipped the switch Thursday night to turn on the lights honoring his dad.

Sean and his mother, Yoko Ono, have also put together a collection of remastered songs to celebrate Lennon’s life and legacy.

It’s called “Gimme Some Truth.”

