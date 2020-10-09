Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in Lincoln this weekend, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Fall Parade of Homes

Every fall, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes the Parade of Homes for the public. The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great opportunity to walk through brand new homes and meet the builders. Please visit their website for a list of safety guidelines and an online Parade of Homes Guidebook.

Tuesday through Friday 6-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Roca Scary Farm (Nighttime Frights)

More than a haunted house….they have a WHOLE HAUNTED FARM! Get scared out of your mind at Roca Scary Farm. The Scary Farm activities include the newly designed Psycho Path with a Sinister Circus twist, Haunted Manor, House of Illusion and Haunted Hayrack Ride.

Friday and Saturday 5-9:30 p.m.; $23.50 per person

More info: HERE

James Arthur Vineyards Ghost Tours

This will get you in the mood for Halloween. The tour includes a glass of wine for each person, cold appetizers, a historical tour of the vineyards, ghost stories tied to the location and a mini paranormal investigation.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $40 per person

More info: HERE

Harvest Moon Festival 2020

The Asian Community & Cultural Center’s Harvest Moon Festival 2020 is going remote! They hope to take this opportunity to bring joy, hope and peace to all through a celebration of community and culture. Join them for cultural performances, cooking activities and much more!

Saturday 4-5:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Music on the Move Featuring Jack Rodenberg and Myles Jasnowski

The mobile concert series that toured Lincoln neighborhoods this summer, inviting residents into the streets to dance on their front lawns, patios and balconies…is back. They are bringing their bicycle-powered stage to the Indian Village neighborhood this Saturday. You don’t want to miss your opportunity to enjoy music from Jack Rodenberg and Myles Jasnowski.

Saturday 4-6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

