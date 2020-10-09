Health Department encourages football fans to “Homegate” safely

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said on Friday the safest way to enjoy the football season during COVID-19 is to watch the games at home with those who live in your household. Health officials encouraged those who do plan to organize or attend game-day activities to take common sense precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Health Department and other City agencies are working with businesses and event organizers to develop protocols for football-related gatherings and events like tailgate parties,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “We are also asking the public to make choices that do not put their health and the health of others at risk.”

Lopez said everyone must continue to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth, to stay at least six feet from others to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly. Those who are sick, must stay home and stay away from others. Older adults, especially those with underlying health conditions or who are at a higher risk for COVID-19, should consider not participating in any gatherings.

Additional Health Department recommendations include the following:

Limit your gathering to one or two households.

Host the event outdoors, if possible.

Guests should bring their own food, drinks and place settings.

Masks should be available in case guests soil or forget theirs.

Make hand sanitizer and wipes available.

Arrange furniture and food before the event begins to promote distancing.

Keep the gathering time as brief as possible.

For more information and a downloadable flyer, visit the “Resident Resources” page at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

