HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 8)
Highlights and scores from Thursday night’s volleyball matches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
SCORES (Courtesy: NSAA)
Arapahoe def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 (3-0)
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)
Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 (3-0)
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)
Boone Central def. West Holt, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22 (3-0)
Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24 (2-1)
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-16 (2-0)
CWC def. Wausa, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13 (2-1)
Centura def. Holdrege, 26-24, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 (3-1)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-9, 25-13, 25-6 (3-0)
Columbus Scotus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)
Cross County def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-13 (2-0)
Cross County def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)
David City def. Fairbury, 25-5, 25-16 (2-0)
Douglas County West def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)
Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 (3-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 (3-0)
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 (3-1)
Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-14 (2-1)
Fort Calhoun def. Yutan, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)
Gothenburg def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 (2-1)
Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-11, 25-20 (2-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-20, 25-21 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-22, 25-19 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19 (2-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15 (2-1)
Kearney Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 (2-1)
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9 (3-1)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-10 (2-0)
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 (3-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15 (3-1)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Johnson-Brock, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13 (3-2)
Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-7, 25-16 (2-0)
Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-20 (2-0)
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 (3-0)
Millard West def. Gretna, 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 (3-0)
Norris def. Elkhorn, 16-25, 14-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-12 (3-2)
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Brady, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)
Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 (3-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20 (2-1)
South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 (3-0)
Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18 (3-1)
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 (3-0)
Sutton def. David City, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0)
Twin Loup def. Burwell, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)
Twin Loup def. Riverside, 22-25, 25-11, 25-14 (2-1)
Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 (3-0)
Wayne def. Crofton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)
York def. Milford, 25-19, 26-24, 25-9 (3-0)
Yutan def. Louisville, 25-23, 26-24 (2-0)
