HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 8)

Highlights and scores from Thursday night’s volleyball matches
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

SCORES (Courtesy: NSAA)

Arapahoe def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 (3-0)

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)

Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 (3-0)

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)

Boone Central def. West Holt, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22 (3-0)

Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24 (2-1)

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-16 (2-0)

CWC def. Wausa, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13 (2-1)

Centura def. Holdrege, 26-24, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 (3-1)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-9, 25-13, 25-6 (3-0)

Columbus Scotus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)

Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)

Cross County def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-13 (2-0)

Cross County def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)

David City def. Fairbury, 25-5, 25-16 (2-0)

Douglas County West def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)

Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 (3-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 (3-0)

Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 (3-1)

Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-14 (2-1)

Fort Calhoun def. Yutan, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)

Gothenburg def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 (2-1)

Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-11, 25-20 (2-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)

Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-20, 25-21 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-22, 25-19 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19 (2-0)

Kearney Catholic def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15 (2-1)

Kearney Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 (2-1)

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9 (3-1)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-10 (2-0)

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 (3-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15 (3-1)

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Johnson-Brock, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13 (3-2)

Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-7, 25-16 (2-0)

Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-20 (2-0)

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 (3-0)

Millard West def. Gretna, 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 (3-0)

Norris def. Elkhorn, 16-25, 14-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-12 (3-2)

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Brady, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)

Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 (3-0)

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20 (2-1)

South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 (3-0)

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18 (3-1)

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 (3-0)

Sutton def. David City, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0)

Twin Loup def. Burwell, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)

Twin Loup def. Riverside, 22-25, 25-11, 25-14 (2-1)

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 (3-0)

Wayne def. Crofton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)

York def. Milford, 25-19, 26-24, 25-9 (3-0)

Yutan def. Louisville, 25-23, 26-24 (2-0)

