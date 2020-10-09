Advertisement

Lied Center Broadway shows postponed to 2021-2022

Lied Center for Performing Arts
Lied Center for Performing Arts
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause the shutdown of national touring Broadway shows, the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced the 2020-2021 Broadway season is being rescheduled to 2021-2022.

2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series season ticket holders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the 2021-2022 season. The 2021-2022 season will feature Come From Away, Les Miserables, Chicago, The Band’s Visit, and Jersey Boys. Titles are subject to change, and specific dates are still being determined.

In addition, Arnaldo Cohen’s piano concert scheduled for October 19, 2020 has been postponed until May 13, 2021. All currently issued tickets are valid for the re-scheduled dates, and patrons don’t need to do anything if they plan to attend the rescheduled date. Otherwise, patrons with tickets to rescheduled events can choose to convert the value of their tickets to on-account credit to be used for any other Lied Center show, donate the value of the ticket back to the Lied Center, or request a refund.

Patrons with questions are encouraged to contact the Lied Center box office at (402) 472-4747 or liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

