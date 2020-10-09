Lincoln Crime Stoppers: searching for a man in assault case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released surveillance video from the Walgreens near 84th and Holdrege on reports of an assault.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, around 9:30 p.m., police said a man confronted two younger boys before going in.

“He then followed them into the Walgreens as captured on surveillance,” said LPD’s Becky Keller.

A Walgreens employee said to police the confrontation continued in the store between this man and the boys.

The man paid for his things and left the store, but then, Lincoln Police said he followed and assaulted one of the boys.

“The victim was taken to the emergency room where it was discovered he had a broken nose, concussion and various other abrasions on his body,” Keller told 10/11.

LPD describes the suspect as a white man with a beard. He was seen leaving the store in a red shirt that said “Oregonians for Nebraskans.”

Keller told 10/11 NOW, “Video shows that he left in a dark-colored Sedan with a darker colored bumper or accessory covering the bumper.”

LPD is asking for your help in identifying this man.

If you’ve seen him or know anything related to this case, call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip HERE.

