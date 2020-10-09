Advertisement

Lincoln East wins on walk-off, LSW and LSE also advance to state

Down 13-6 going into the bottom of the 7th inning, the Spartans stunned Millard South by scoring eight runs sending East to state
The Lincoln East softball team won on Thursday in epic fashion.
The Lincoln East softball team won on Thursday in epic fashion.(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East was down 13-6 going into the bottom of the 7th inning against Millard North on Thursday evening. But instead of looking ahead to the second game, the Spartans got it done in that final inning. East scored eight straight runs, including the walk-off by Zoie Armstrong. Also winning their districts and making the state tournament are Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Martinez embraces QB competition

Updated: 1 hour ago
Adrian Martinez is embracing being pushed in the quarterback room

News

Martinez embraces quarterback competition

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Adrian Martinez is battling redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey for Nebraska's starting quarterback job.

News

2020 State Volleyball Tournament becomes one-site event, PBA only

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
The 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament will be held exclusively at Pinnacle Bank Arena next month.

Sports

HS Softball District Highlights (Oct. 7)

Updated: 21 hours ago
Highlights from Wednesday's high school softball district games.

Latest News

Sports

District Softball begins, LSE, LSW, & Lincoln East advance to finals

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Wednesday's high school softball district games .

Sports

Stars’ Boltmann drafted, learns of selection while practicing

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln Stars defenseman Jake Boltmann was selected in the 2020 Early Draft while at practice on Wednesday.

National

NFL looking at ‘several’ protocol incidents with Titans

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

Gordon’s standard still felt within Husker baseball program

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt says Alex Gordon set the standard for hard work, which is still felt within the program.

KOLN

Father-Daughter duo leads Lincoln North Star softball

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Mike Roth is coaching his daughter, Lyndsey, during his first season as Lincoln North Star's head coach.

KOLN

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 6)

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Scores from Tuesday's high school volleyball matches across Nebraska.