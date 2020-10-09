Lincoln East wins on walk-off, LSW and LSE also advance to state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East was down 13-6 going into the bottom of the 7th inning against Millard North on Thursday evening. But instead of looking ahead to the second game, the Spartans got it done in that final inning. East scored eight straight runs, including the walk-off by Zoie Armstrong. Also winning their districts and making the state tournament are Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast.

SPARTANS ARE GOING TO STATE: Down 13-6!!! going into the bottom of the 7th, @EastSpartans score 8 runs including this walk-off from Zoie Armstrong. (Gatorade bath included) pic.twitter.com/1qLjyCJ9RX — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) October 8, 2020

STATE BOUND! Lincoln Southeast pulls away from Lincoln North Star to win the A-6 District, 11-4. The Knights advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2013. @LSEAthletics @1011Sports #nebpreps



(🎥: @DanCorey1011) pic.twitter.com/XCXcviA1rx — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 8, 2020

