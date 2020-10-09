Lincoln East wins on walk-off, LSW and LSE also advance to state
Down 13-6 going into the bottom of the 7th inning, the Spartans stunned Millard South by scoring eight runs sending East to state
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East was down 13-6 going into the bottom of the 7th inning against Millard North on Thursday evening. But instead of looking ahead to the second game, the Spartans got it done in that final inning. East scored eight straight runs, including the walk-off by Zoie Armstrong. Also winning their districts and making the state tournament are Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast.
