Lincoln firefighters save dog in shed fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters recently saved a dog from a burning shed in a back alley.

Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m., firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene near 27th and Holdredge for a fire.

That’s where firefighters said a 10 by 15-foot shed had caught fire. There were large flames when they got there.

Once on scene, firefighters rescued the dog inside the burning shed.

LFR said someone was living inside the shed but wasn’t there at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators say a discarded cigarette caused about $6,000 in damage.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.