Full in-person learning at high schools to be delayed due to COVID-19 increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday. LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel announced at the press conference that the Oct. 19 plan to return to 100% in-person learning at high schools will be delayed until conditions improve.

According to Dr. Joel, students and staff have been acting to help prevent the spread of COVID. There have currently been no COVID-19 case amongst LPS students.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 112 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,289. The number of deaths in the community remains at 30.

The LLCHD raised the COVID-19 Risk Dial further into the High Risk Category on Oct. 9.

