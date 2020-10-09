LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several locations should see near record or record high temperatures today. The weekend will remain warm with a chance of rain Sunday. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures return next week.

Today will be mostly sunny, hot (for early October) and breezy. A weak cold front will move into the area today, but the cooler air won’t arrive until tonight or Saturday. It should remain breezy through the day winds shifting from south-southwest to north-northwest in the afternoon and evening. Wind speeds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Some record high temperatures for today (October 9th) are 90 in Lincoln, 88 in Omaha and 92 in Norfolk. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s so some records could fall.

This weekend will remain warm with highs in the 80s both days. Sunday will be warmer than Saturday. Winds should calm down on Saturday, but pick back up on Sunday with speeds 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front and upper level trough move into the region. There could be some isolated severe thunderstorms in Eastern Nebraska. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with strong winds and large hail and the main threats. Rainfall amounts look to range from 0.01″ to 0.50″ at this time.

Monday through Thursday of next week will be cooler with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It should be breezy Monday and Tuesday. There could be some lingering showers mainly early Monday. The rest of the first half of next week looks to be dry.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.