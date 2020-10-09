Advertisement

Neighbors help LPD arrest man following attempted robbery of Super C

Qapreece L. Wells
Qapreece L. Wells(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man accused of assaulting an employee of a business he was trying to rob was arrested with help from nearby residents, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Qapreece Wells, 19, was booked on charges of attempted robbery shortly after the attempted theft around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the employee had closed the door for the evening when Wells approached her from an aisle, grabbed her hair and punched her in the face several times.

He is said to have demanded money during the assault before the employee was able to fight him off and run from the store.

After failing to access a store register, LPD said Wells ran from the store while being chased by several residents.

Lincoln Police said those residents surrounded Wells until officers arrived on scene.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Supreme Court rejects Hastings divorce appeal

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday rejected a Hastings man’s argument that the state’s no-fault divorce law was unconstitutional.

News

Bailey Boswell trial: Pathologist explains Loofe’s cause of death

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The jury in the Bailey Boswell trial saw photos from Sydney Loofe’s autopsy Friday morning.

News

Woman testifies that she met Boswell, Trail on Tinder, went on the run with them after Loofe disappearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Lincoln firefighters save dog in shed fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Firefighters recently saved a dog from a burning shed in a back alley.

Latest News

News

ENT gives advice to Lincoln parents on chronic issues in kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
It all started when Emorie began pulling at her ears, wouldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep and always had red, watery eyes.

Forecast

Near Record or Record High Temperatures Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Several locations should see near record or record high temperatures today. The weekend will remain warm with a chance of rain Sunday. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures return next week.

News

Firefighters save dog in shed fire

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday (Part 2) - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday (Part 1) - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago