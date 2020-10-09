Neighbors help LPD arrest man following attempted robbery of Super C

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man accused of assaulting an employee of a business he was trying to rob was arrested with help from nearby residents, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Qapreece Wells, 19, was booked on charges of attempted robbery shortly after the attempted theft around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the employee had closed the door for the evening when Wells approached her from an aisle, grabbed her hair and punched her in the face several times.

He is said to have demanded money during the assault before the employee was able to fight him off and run from the store.

After failing to access a store register, LPD said Wells ran from the store while being chased by several residents.

Lincoln Police said those residents surrounded Wells until officers arrived on scene.

