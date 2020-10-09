Advertisement

New admission opportunities at UNL

By Taryn Vanderford
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska 4-H youth development program helps young people make informed decisions about their college and career path. Right now, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to make it easier to apply for college during these unprecedented times.

Parents know that planning and saving for college can be challenging, especially during a pandemic. That’s why the University of Nebraska here in Lincoln is offering some new admission opportunities to help families out. To support Nebraskans during this challenging year, students may apply to UNL for free from now to October 18th.

Nebraska will waive the $45 application fee for all resident first-time freshman and transfer students who wish to apply for the fall 2021 term. There are also some changes when it comes to tests like the ACT.

Abby Freeman is the Director of Admissions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Freeman says, “For our students, the other thing they are facing right now is an inability to take a test like the ACT or the SAT. So, we want to remove that stress for students, and if you haven’t been able to take that test, at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, we will be able to review for admission and for merit based scholarships, even if you don’t have that test score.”

Freeman says she’s proud that the University of Nebraska is one of the few institutions in the country that is continuing to offer both on-campus and virtual campus visits.

In addition to submitting an application, Freeman hopes students will choose to engage with UNL in a virtual space or on campus to learn more. For more information on the UNL admission opportunities, you can go to go.unl.edu/apply.

