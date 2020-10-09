Advertisement

State Supreme Court rejects Hastings divorce appeal

By Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday rejected a Hastings man’s argument that the state’s no-fault divorce law was unconstitutional. In so doing, the court upheld the divorce granted to Debra Dycus against Michael Dycus.

A no-fault divorce allows for someone to file for divorce even if the other spouse does not agree. The person only has to prove the marriage is broken and cannot be fixed.

Debra Dycus filed for divorce in 2018. The Adams County District Court granted the divorce in 2019. Michael Dycus, through his attorney, Robert Sullivan, appealed the district court’s decision.

During a hearing last month before the Nebraska Supreme Court, Sullivan argued that the state’s no-fault divorce law denied due process to the party opposing the divorce. He further argued that the state statute deprived his client of adversarial procedures essential to procedural due process and that the lower court’s decision was based only on its acceptance of Debra Dycus' contention that the marriage was irretrievably broken.

The court, citing previous case law, rejected the argument, writing in part, “that defendants in no-fault divorce actions are given opportunities to object and present contrary evidence, and the court makes a factual determination that the marriage is irretrievably broken upon consideration of the evidence present by both parties.”

The court also pointed out that the Nebraska no-fault divorce law, “provides for hearings in open court upon the oral testimony of witnesses or upon the depositions of such witnesses.” Further, the court wrote that “The court’s finding as to whether a marriage is irretrievably broken does not depend only on the will and deliberation of the plaintiff spouse. Defendants in dissolution actions in Nebraska are given their ‘day in court’ to litigate the question of whether the marriage is irretrievably broken.”

In addition, the court, again citing previous case law, ruled that, “the Nebraska no-fault divorce statutes do not deprive defendants of a substantial vested property interest, as “marriage is not an ordinary civil contract.” We explained that marriage is, instead, “a personal relationship subject to dissolution on terms fixed by state law.” In other words, one’s status as a married person is not property within the purview of the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

The court also pointed out that case law, including rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court does not redefine the, “contract of marriage as a property interest.”

You can read the court’s entire ruling on Dycus v. Dycus here.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors help LPD arrest man following attempted robbery of Super C

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The man accused of the crime faces a felony attempted burglary charge.

News

Bailey Boswell trial: Pathologist explains Loofe’s cause of death

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The jury in the Bailey Boswell trial saw photos from Sydney Loofe’s autopsy Friday morning.

News

Woman testifies that she met Boswell, Trail on Tinder, went on the run with them after Loofe disappearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Lincoln firefighters save dog in shed fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Firefighters recently saved a dog from a burning shed in a back alley.

Latest News

News

ENT gives advice to Lincoln parents on chronic issues in kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
It all started when Emorie began pulling at her ears, wouldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep and always had red, watery eyes.

Forecast

Near Record or Record High Temperatures Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Several locations should see near record or record high temperatures today. The weekend will remain warm with a chance of rain Sunday. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures return next week.

News

Firefighters save dog in shed fire

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday (Part 2) - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday (Part 1) - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago