Week 7 High School Football Scores

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s week 7 of high school football. Click HERE for final scores throughout the night.

Watch Sports Overtime on 10/11 Friday night around 10:15 p.m. and right after the newscast catch Double Sports Overtime on the 1011 News Facebook page for more highlights and post-game coverage.

Latest News

News

Health Department encourages football fans to “Homegate” safely

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said on Friday the safest way to enjoy the football season during COVID-19 is to watch the games at home with those who live in your household.

Sports

Lincoln East wins on walk-off, LSW and LSE also advance to state

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Southeast all advanced to the state softball tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Sports

VB: Lincoln Lutheran vs GICC

Updated: 17 hours ago
Highlights of GICC's 2-set win over Lincoln Lutheran at the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Sports

HS Softball Highlights (Oct. 8)

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 8)

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Highlights and scores from Thursday night's action

Sports

Concordia-Dakota Wesleyan football game postponed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Concordia's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan scheduled for Saturday has been postponed for later in the season

Sports

Martinez embraces QB competition

Updated: 20 hours ago
Adrian Martinez is embracing being pushed in the quarterback room

News

Martinez embraces quarterback competition

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Adrian Martinez is battling redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey for Nebraska's starting quarterback job.

News

2020 State Volleyball Tournament becomes one-site event, PBA only

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
The 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament will be held exclusively at Pinnacle Bank Arena next month.

Sports

HS Softball District Highlights (Oct. 7)

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
Highlights from Wednesday's high school softball district games.