Week 7 High School Football Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s week 7 of high school football. Click HERE for final scores throughout the night.

Watch Sports Overtime on 10/11 Friday night around 10:15 p.m. and right after the newscast catch Double Sports Overtime on the 1011 News Facebook page for more highlights and post-game coverage.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo.



Bluejays are undefeated and battle-tested. Warriors are defending champs; allowed just 6 points over past three games.@NicoleGriff1011 is gonna see a good one!! pic.twitter.com/YjjrbRoUBj — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.