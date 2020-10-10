Advertisement

Crete, Norris win district championships | HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 9)

By Kevin Sjuts
Oct. 9, 2020
HS Softball Scoreboard (Friday, Oct. 9)

Bishop Neumann 12, Highway 91 0

Bishop Neumann 14, Highway 91 2

Central City 9, Tekamah-Herman 0 (5 innings)

Central City 9, Tekamah-Herman 1 (6 innings)

Crete 14, Wahoo 9Crete 8, Wahoo 4

Elkhorn 10, Blair 2 (6 innings)

Elkhorn 7, Blair 2

Fairbury 13, FCEMF 9

Fairbury 9, FCEMF 1

GICC 15, Wayne 2 (5 innings)

GICC 7, Wayne 6

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 10, O’Neill 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16, O’Neill 2

Hastings 10, Adams Central 3

Hastings 12, Adams Central 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Freeman 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Freeman 5

Kearney Catholic 11, Southern Valley/Alma 9

Kearney Catholic 9, Southern Valley/Alma 4

Malcolm 12, Arlington 0

Malcolm 16, Arlington 5

Norris 13, Beatrice 2

Norris 9, Beatrice 4

Northwest 3, Bennington 0

Northwest 4, Bennington 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, Omaha Gross Catholic 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

Seward 10, Scottsbluff 4

Seward 8, Scottsbluff 7

Wahoo 5, Crete 4

