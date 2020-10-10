Crete, Norris win district championships | HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 9)
Bishop Neumann 12, Highway 91 0
Bishop Neumann 14, Highway 91 2
Central City 9, Tekamah-Herman 0 (5 innings)
Central City 9, Tekamah-Herman 1 (6 innings)
Crete 14, Wahoo 9Crete 8, Wahoo 4
Elkhorn 10, Blair 2 (6 innings)
Elkhorn 7, Blair 2
Fairbury 13, FCEMF 9
Fairbury 9, FCEMF 1
GICC 15, Wayne 2 (5 innings)
GICC 7, Wayne 6
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 10, O’Neill 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16, O’Neill 2
Hastings 10, Adams Central 3
Hastings 12, Adams Central 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Freeman 3
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Freeman 5
Kearney Catholic 11, Southern Valley/Alma 9
Kearney Catholic 9, Southern Valley/Alma 4
Malcolm 12, Arlington 0
Malcolm 16, Arlington 5
Norris 13, Beatrice 2
Norris 9, Beatrice 4
Northwest 3, Bennington 0
Northwest 4, Bennington 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, Omaha Gross Catholic 6
Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
Seward 10, Scottsbluff 4
Seward 8, Scottsbluff 7
Wahoo 5, Crete 4
