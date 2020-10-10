Hemp forum educates people about growing, harvesting hemp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A year after it was legalized in Nebraska hemp, farmers and experts got together Friday to learn more about what growing hemp in Nebraska is like.

Professors, farmers and equipment companies all met in Milford Friday to share best practices about growing hemp in Nebraska.

“First and foremost, get educated. Have a game plan before you get started, and do that by providing as much information for yourself as you can. Participate in events like this one, reach out to those who have experience and really ask as many questions as you can,” said George Jones, the president of Midwest Hemp Exchange.

Organizers said hemp is a great way to diversify your crop.

“We have the ability,” said Jones. “We’re here in the farm belt, we should have been participating years before this. I’m glad to be apart of it now, and our state evolving toward more participation.”

