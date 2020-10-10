‘Huskers Helping the Homeless’ shifts to an online fundraiser

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year for one weekend in the fall, volunteers from Matt Talbot flood the streets of Lincoln during a home football game to raise funds for their programming for Lincoln’s homeless population. Last year, they raised $50,000 in just one weekend. This year, things look a little different.

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach did not stop during the pandemic. They adjusted at a time when their services were more necessary than ever.

The decision to make the Huskers Helping the Homeless Fundraiser Online is just one way they’re adapting.

Matt Talbot provides critical services for everything, from food, laundry, showers, weather appropriate clothing, to housing ad drug and alcohol abuse help. The loss of fundraisers, like Huskers Helping the Homeless, poses a big financial problem.

“It is our second biggest fundraiser we do here," said Lori Wellman, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. "Normally, what it entails is volunteers all over Lincoln.. Last year it was the Ohio State game, and we had over 800 volunteers all over the city raising funds and awareness for Matt Talbot Kitchen. So this year, of course we’ve had to improvise.”

Instead of a weekend, this fundraiser is going all month online. Right now there are about 30 volunteers and they’re shooting for 200 volunteers. They’d like each to raise $50 by the end of October.

“Support given to Matt Talbot through this event is going to keep us providing the support our guests need and deserve especially as those winter months are coming right up on us,” said Wellman.

The staff at Matt Talbot said raising this money is more important now than ever.

“No matter what’s going on in the world, our guests still need us... We need to help holistically people to get better, and get on a healthier path even if something really unhealthy is going on in our world.”

