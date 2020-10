LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a fire at an apartment in the 1100 block of A Street.

The call came in at 1:15 p.m. as a working incident.

Traffic is shut down in the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for updates.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.