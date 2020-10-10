Advertisement

Lincoln has 31st death from COVID-19

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Saturday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 31. The individual was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to her family and friends on behalf of the City.

LLCHD reports 122 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,411.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

  • Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

  • Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.
  • Work from home when possible.
  • Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.
  • Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.
  • Avoid large gatherings.
  • Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.
  • Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

