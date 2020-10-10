Lincoln Police responds to convenience store robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an armed robbery at a Kwik Shop near 27th and W Street Saturday morning.

According to the Kwik Shop employee, a 5′10, black male dressed in black clothing entered the shop at around 2:30 a.m. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee.

In total, the suspect stole two bottles of alcohol, several containers of cigarettes and an unspecified amount of cash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.