Unadilla, Palmyra farmers pull together for “Harvest Bee” after fellow farmer hurt in accident

Farmers work in a "Harvest Bee" to help fellow farmer, after he was hurt in an accident two weeks ago.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Just over two weeks ago, a Unadilla man was hit on Highway 2 in his farm equipment. It left him unable to harvest his fields so his neighbors stepped in.

“After it happened, we started getting phone calls from people who wanted to help out, and help their fellow neighbor and harvest," Jeremy Wilhelm, with Frontier Cooperative. "It was almost immediately after it happened.”

Farmers in the area knew the man in the accident well and said they knew what they needed to do next.

“He would do the same for us if the tables were turned," said Aaron Ostrander of Palmyra. "Neighbors helping neighbors, you know?”

They had to tackle 11 farms of corn and soybeans. It took 75 volunteers a day and a half to finish his fields.

“I’ve been driving the semi-truck,” said Ostrander on his lunch break.

“We all stopped our own harvests to help out a fellow neighbor,” said Wilhelm.

It’s not just neighboring farmers that pitched in.

“The businesses in Unadilla really stepped and provided meals and free breakfasts, The United Methodist Church provided free lunch for all the farmers today," said Wilhelm. "It’s an overwhelming feeling of people that wanted to help out.”

In harvest season, these farmers are usually working seven days a week. But they said they’ll put their plans on pause to help their neighbor.

“It’s what Nebraska is all about, it’s what communities are all about, helping each other out, helping your fellow neighbor out. It’s the epitome of agriculture today,” said Wilhelm.

Of the 25 combine operators who were out there Saturday, seven have been hit in their farm equipment. They ask for people to drive safely, especially during harvest season.

