Warm, Windy, and Stormy Weather Possible on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather over the past few weeks as been pretty uneventful, but into the day on Sunday there’s actually a good deal to talk about as a cold front will bring in potential for some strong to severe storms across the area.

Ahead of the advancing cold front on Sunday, it will be a warm and windy morning and afternoon as temperatures will likely start in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday morning - about 20° above the seasonal average. By Sunday afternoon, strong south winds are anticipated with sustained winds at 15 to 30 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible for eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln.

Strong south winds are expected through most of Sunday with wind gusts up to around 40 MPH possible. (KOLN)

The strong southerly winds will help drive temperatures into the mid and upper 80s across central and eastern Nebraska by Sunday afternoon - again, about 15 to 20° above the seasonal average.

More above average temperatures are expected on Sunday ahead of another cold front. (KOLN)

The strong southerly winds will also help usher in higher dew points as dew point temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s by Sunday afternoon. Higher dew point temperatures will help set the stage for thunderstorms as we head into Sunday evening as the cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska. It’s been over a month - since September 7th - since we’ve seen severe storms in the state, but that could change on Sunday with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather in place across eastern Nebraska.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible across eastern Nebraska on Sunday with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. (KOLN)

The going forecast right now is that initially thunderstorms that develop will be across eastern and northeastern Nebraska where large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible, but as the front continues to advance, storms are expected to develop into a line as they push across eastern and southeastern Nebraska. As this transition happens, damaging wind gusts should be the primary threats along with some locally heavy rain. While heavy rain is possible, storms should be quick to move through the area, limiting the rainfall potential for most areas. The likely window for storms in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska is 6 PM Sunday through midnight.

By Monday, rain should have pushed out of the area and behind the front we should see sunny skies with cooler temperatures and breezy west winds.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Monday behind the cold front as temperatures fall into the 70s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to be more seasonal on Monday - but still likely a few degrees above average with highs in the 70s to near 80° in southwest Nebraska. With a very dry air mass in place along with breezy west winds, fire danger will likely be high to very high on Monday.

Through the week next week, more dry weather is expected with temperatures in the 70s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Another dry cold front is forecast to drop through the area Wednesday into Thursday and this will drop temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday and Friday - certainly looking like jacket weather to finish the week.

