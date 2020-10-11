Advertisement

Concordia falls to Northwestern at Walz Arena

The Red Raiders topped the Bulldogs on Saturday in Seward
The Concordia volleyball team fell on Saturday to Northwestern College
The Concordia volleyball team fell on Saturday to Northwestern College(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coming into the weekend, the Concordia volleyball team was undefeated with a 5-0 record. Northwestern College changed that as the Red Raiders won in four sets at Walz Arena. The Bulldogs, now 5-1, lost the first two sets. However, Concordia responded winning the third set before Northwestern sealed the victory. Kalee Wiltfong led the way for Concordia with 18 kills.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UNK holds homecoming scrimmage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
It was great weather in Kearney on Saturday as UNK held its Blue-White scrimmage

Sports

Sports Overtime: Week 7 (Oct. 9)

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Check back for final scores throughout the night.

Sports

Crete, Norris win district championships | HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 9)

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Crete and Norris win district championships; other high school softball scores from Friday, October 9th.

VOD Recordings

HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 9)

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

Health Department encourages football fans to “Homegate” safely

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said on Friday the safest way to enjoy the football season during COVID-19 is to watch the games at home with those who live in your household.

Sports

Lincoln East wins on walk-off, LSW and LSE also advance to state

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Southeast all advanced to the state softball tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Sports

VB: Lincoln Lutheran vs GICC

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Highlights of GICC's 2-set win over Lincoln Lutheran at the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Sports

HS Softball Highlights (Oct. 8)

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT

Sports

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 8)

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Highlights and scores from Thursday night's action

Sports

Concordia-Dakota Wesleyan football game postponed

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Concordia's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan scheduled for Saturday has been postponed for later in the season