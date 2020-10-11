Concordia falls to Northwestern at Walz Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coming into the weekend, the Concordia volleyball team was undefeated with a 5-0 record. Northwestern College changed that as the Red Raiders won in four sets at Walz Arena. The Bulldogs, now 5-1, lost the first two sets. However, Concordia responded winning the third set before Northwestern sealed the victory. Kalee Wiltfong led the way for Concordia with 18 kills.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.