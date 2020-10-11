Lincoln Stars player drafted by Clagary Flames

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jake Boltmann knew it was going to be hard to practice this week. His mind was elsewhere with the NHL Draft underway. However, Wednesday turned out to be his favorite practice of his career.

Boltmann watched the first and second rounds of the draft, but the Stars started practicing during the third round.

“I was pretty nervous obviously...didn’t get a lot of sleep the night before," said Jake Boltmann. "I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t in the back of my head during practice.”

Lincoln Stars Head Coach Chris Michael wanted to stop practice if a Star was selected.

“This is the most special moment a kid is looking for...is working for, so please, if one of our kids gets drafted interrupt practice and let’s throw it up on the board," Head Coach Chris Michael told the Stars media team.

In the third round with the 80th overall pick, the Calgary Flames selected Boltmann. The 18-year-old didn’t even know he was picked until his team swarmed him in the middle of drills.

“I look up because the screen up there was flashing and I see my name, the Calgary logo and the pick, and before I know it I’m being tackled by my friends," said Boltmann.

Boltmann is from Edina, Minnesota, so he wasn’t able to celebrate with his family. That was until Saturday when his parents surprised him during this interview.

“I haven’t seen them in awhile and have just been waiting to give them a hug, and tell them I love them," said Boltmann.

As the pre-practice nerves turn to excitement Boltmann is now able to call himself part of the Calgary Flames organization.

“It’s one of those things that you can’t really describe that much because it’s one of your dreams since you’ve been a little kid and especially to share that moment with my teammates is what made it super special," said Boltmann.

Boltmann plays defender and said he was surprised he went as early as he did. He’s grown up a Minnesota Wild fan being from Minnesota, but is now the newest Flames fan.

The Stars begin their season next week with the inaugural Corn Cup in Tri-City.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.