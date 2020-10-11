Man arrested for attempted assault on officers with a knife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln Police Officers were threatened with a knife after attempting to question a suspect with several outstanding warrants on Saturday. The incident occurred near the 5300 block of Knox Street just before 7 p.m.

According to LPD, two officers attempted to question 29-year-old Joshua Salazar in regards to several warrants. Salazar walked away from the officers, then drew a knife. The officers retreated before subduing Salazar with a taser and other non-lethal methods.

Salazar was arrested for two accounts of attempted assault on an officer and several other charges.

